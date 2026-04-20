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abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX) declared a monthly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable April 30 to shareholders of record April 22, implying an annualized yield of about 13.1%.
  • Shares opened at $15.11, trading near their 50-day ($15.29) and 200-day ($15.38) moving averages with a 52-week range of $14.18–$16.90; the closed-end fund focuses on dividend-paying Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) securities to generate current income and some capital appreciation.
  • Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker FAX. The fund seeks to provide total return by focusing primarily on current income and secondarily on capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Asia-Pacific securities.

Its investment portfolio is concentrated in dividend-paying equity securities of companies domiciled or operating in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund may invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, convertible securities and derivatives.

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Dividend History for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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