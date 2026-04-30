abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,111 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 61,693 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HQH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 117,995 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,346. The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from abrdn Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company's stock.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

abrdn Healthcare Investors NYSE: HQH is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

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