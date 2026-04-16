abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,370 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 32,205 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Life Sciences Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,521 shares of the company's stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 197,804 shares of the company's stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166,742 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 124,445 shares of the company's stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 77,857 shares of the company's stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

NYSE HQL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 66,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $17.96.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from abrdn Life Sciences Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

abrdn Life Sciences Investors NYSE: HQL is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

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