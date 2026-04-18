Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Get ABT alerts: Sign Up

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Stock Up 1.7%

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) ( TSE:ABT Get Free Report ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.12. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$17.11, with a volume of 7,425 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$228.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$19.05.

About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) wasn't on the list.

While Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here