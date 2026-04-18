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Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Absolute Software shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during Friday trading, last trading at C$17.11 (intraday high C$17.12) on volume of 7,425 shares and were up about 1.7%.
  • The stock's 50-day moving average is C$19.05—above the current price—and the article reports a market cap of C$228.54 billion with a PE ratio of 35.35, indicating valuation and short-term trend differences to monitor.
  • Business profile: Absolute provides a cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform offering automated device recovery, security controls, reporting/analytics, and endpoint investigation and recovery for enterprise and public-sector customers.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.12. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$17.11, with a volume of 7,425 shares changing hands.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of C$228.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$19.05.

About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Right Now?

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