AC Immune (ACIU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.3290 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 1,977.71% and a negative return on equity of 103.15%. On average, analysts expect AC Immune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $292.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 172,796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AC Immune from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AC Immune

About AC Immune

AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

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