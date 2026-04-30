AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Announces Earnings Results

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 1,977.71% and a negative return on equity of 103.15%.

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AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of AC Immune stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 240,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,352. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $308.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.63. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACIU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AC Immune from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AC Immune has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIU

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

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