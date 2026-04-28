Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $27.8140, with a volume of 259929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Get Our Latest Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The business had revenue of $821.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,471 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $47,960,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,760 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $43,017,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,312,043 shares of the company's stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 1,375,647 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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