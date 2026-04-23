Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.250-0.300 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.19.

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Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $27.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,981,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Acadia Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,170,000 after buying an additional 121,444 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 340,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 531.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 88,995 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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