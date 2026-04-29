Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $998.72, Zacks reports. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Acadia Healthcare updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.

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Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 3,887,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,005. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,760 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $29,440,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $27,236,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,954,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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