Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$830.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.7 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.300-1.550 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.19.

Read Our Latest Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.4%

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.34. 1,981,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.71. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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