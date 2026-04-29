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Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Acadia Healthcare logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • EPS guidance of $0.30–$0.40 and revenue guidance of $835M–$850M for Q2 2026 came in below consensus estimates of $0.46 EPS and $867.2M revenue.
  • The stock rose ~2.5% to $28.26 despite the guidance miss; the company has a $2.6B market cap, a negative P/E (-2.32), and a consensus analyst rating of Hold with an average target of $22.65.
  • Several large institutions increased positions, notably Wellington Management and Goldman Sachs, signaling continued institutional interest.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.2 million.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,887,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company's fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $998.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.65.

Read Our Latest Report on ACHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,336,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,377,000 after purchasing an additional 350,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 104,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

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