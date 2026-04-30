Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Down 20.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) dropped 20.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $22.4550. Approximately 711,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,474,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Acadia Healthcare this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The firm had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,936,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,945,000 after buying an additional 568,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,417,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,166,000 after buying an additional 681,278 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,919,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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