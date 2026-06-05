Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.4480, with a volume of 379817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 9.77%.The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's payout ratio is 266.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at $208,503.12. This represents a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 90.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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