Acco Brands FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Noble Financial

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Noble Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acco Brands in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Acco Brands' current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACCO. Weiss Ratings cut Acco Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acco Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Acco Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acco Brands currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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Acco Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Acco Brands has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.93 million. Acco Brands had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.76%.Acco Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.280 EPS.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Acco Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acco Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Acco Brands by 102.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,550,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 784,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acco Brands by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 682,260 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Acco Brands by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 1,517,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 590,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Acco Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acco Brands by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,447 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company's stock.

Acco Brands Company Profile

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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