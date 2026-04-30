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Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Acco Brands logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Acco Brands issued Q2 2026 guidance of EPS $0.240–0.280 (consensus $0.280) and revenue $398.7M–$410.6M (consensus $398.5M), and set FY 2026 EPS guidance at $0.840–0.890.
  • Multiple analysts have downgraded the stock recently (Weiss, Wall Street Zen, Zacks) and Barrington cut its price target to $5.00, leaving an average rating of "Reduce" and a $5.00 consensus target.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 ($0.30 annualized), implying a 9.3% yield with an ex-dividend date of May 22 and payment on June 17; shares trade near $3.23 with a market cap of about $298M.
  • Interested in Acco Brands? Here are five stocks we like better.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.7 million-$410.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.5 million. Acco Brands also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.840-0.890 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Acco Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Acco Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Acco Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acco Brands has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO

Acco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acco Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,055,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $297.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Acco Brands has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.30.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.93 million. Acco Brands had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.71%.Acco Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acco Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Acco Brands's payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acco Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acco Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acco Brands by 16,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Acco Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in Acco Brands by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 1,517,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 590,006 shares during the period. Finally, Odyssean LLC bought a new position in Acco Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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