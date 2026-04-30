Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Acco Brands also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS.

Get Acco Brands alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Acco Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Acco Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Acco Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acco Brands has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO

Acco Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acco Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 1,014,061 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. Acco Brands has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $297.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38. Acco Brands had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $428.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.94 million. Acco Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060--0.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acco Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Acco Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acco Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acco Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Acco Brands by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,297 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Acco Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company's stock.

Acco Brands Company Profile

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acco Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acco Brands wasn't on the list.

While Acco Brands currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here