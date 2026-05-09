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Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Acerinox logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Acerinox reported weak quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.01 versus the $0.59 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.62 billion, well below the expected $3.88 billion.
  • The company’s profitability also looked soft, with a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.
  • Despite the earnings miss, ANIOY shares were flat at $8.63 on Friday, and analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” overall.
  • Five stocks we like better than Acerinox.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.58), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of ANIOY remained flat at $8.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Acerinox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acerinox

Acerinox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

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