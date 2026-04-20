Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.94. Acerinox shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 582 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANIOY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIOY

Acerinox Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). Acerinox had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

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