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Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Acerinox logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Acerinox (ANIOY) gapped up premarket, opening at $7.08 versus a prior close of $6.81 on very light volume (about 130 shares), and was trading roughly 0.4% higher.
  • Analyst views are mixed: two Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell give a consensus rating of "Hold" — Citigroup reiterated a Buy while Zacks downgraded the stock to Strong Sell.
  • Fundamentals show weakness: the company missed quarterly EPS (reported -$0.11 vs $0.06 expected), posted $1.52B in revenue, has negative net margin and ROE, a market cap of $3.53B and a negative P/E of -78.66, though analysts forecast FY EPS of about $0.48.
  • Five stocks we like better than Acerinox.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.08. Acerinox shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANIOY. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Acerinox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acerinox

Acerinox Trading Up 0.4%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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