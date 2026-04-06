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Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA) Director Buys C$565,452.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Aclara Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Director Jorge Born bought 166,800 shares on April 1 at C$3.39 (C$565,452) and added 33,200 shares on April 2 at C$3.38 (C$112,216), bringing his total to 329,241 shares — a 102.68% increase in his position.
  • Aclara shares traded down 0.3% to C$3.28 on light volume, with a 12‑month range of C$0.50–C$4.65 and a market cap of about C$729 million; the company is building a vertically integrated rare‑earths supply chain led by the Carina project in Brazil.
  • Interested in Aclara Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSE:ARA - Get Free Report) Director Jorge Born bought 166,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,452.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 329,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,116,126.99. This represents a 102.68% increase in their position.

Jorge Born also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 2nd, Jorge Born bought 33,200 shares of Aclara Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$112,216.00.

Aclara Resources Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TSE ARA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.28. 27,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,859. Aclara Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 32.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$729.35 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Aclara Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclara Resources Inc TSX: ARA, a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile.

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