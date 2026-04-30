ACM Research (ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $216.4680 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get ACM Research alerts: Sign Up

ACM Research Price Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company's 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,086.52. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,110,750 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,306 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 515,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,899 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 444.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,406.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,082,982 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 693,900 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ACMR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACM Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACMR

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACM Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACM Research wasn't on the list.

While ACM Research currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here