ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 12.9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 12.9% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $63.58 and last traded at $62.5170. 708,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,334,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ACM Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ACMR

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,132,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,377.36. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,110,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ACM Research by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACM Research by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.82.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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