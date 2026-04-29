ACV Auctions (ACVA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect ACV Auctions to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $201.8320 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.96 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect ACV Auctions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 4.0%

ACV Auctions stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun purchased 24,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $122,573.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,912,533.85. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,187 shares of the company's stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 188,904 shares of the company's stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 35.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 191,883 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACVA. Citigroup lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised ACV Auctions to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ACV Auctions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACV Auctions

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

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