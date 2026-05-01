Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Adamas Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 3510262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Get Adamas Trust alerts: Sign Up

Adamas Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adamas Trust this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADAM shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Adamas Trust in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adamas Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JonesTrading lifted their price target on Adamas Trust from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Adamas Trust from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adamas Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADAM

Adamas Trust Stock Up 15.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. The stock has a market cap of $806.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day moving average is $7.83.

Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Adamas Trust had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 24.14%.The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamas Trust, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. Adamas Trust's payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Trust in the fourth quarter worth $24,607,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adamas Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $23,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $15,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamas Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,039,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Adamas Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company's stock.

About Adamas Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adamas Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adamas Trust wasn't on the list.

While Adamas Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here