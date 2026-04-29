Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Julie Rubinstein Sells 19,037 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $270,896.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,376,122.46. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $269,317.80.

On Friday, April 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $267,221.20.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $453,595.06.

On Monday, April 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $277,323.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $270,270.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $250,639.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $243,396.20.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $258,453.60.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $458,855.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $275,417.00.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,260. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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