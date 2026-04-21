Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Julie Rubinstein Sells 19,060 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $277,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 399,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,812,492.20. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $453,595.06.

On Thursday, April 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $270,270.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $250,639.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $243,396.20.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $258,453.60.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $458,855.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $275,417.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $263,599.80.

On Friday, March 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $254,832.20.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $251,210.80.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADPT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 1,531,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,671. The firm's 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 2.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The company's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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