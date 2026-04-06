Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 5.2% - Should You Sell?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.0360. 872,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,043,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 2.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 41,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $544,421.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 427,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,796.75. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 30,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $430,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 291,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,102,545.92. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,313,481 shares of company stock worth $33,674,068. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company's stock worth $71,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,635 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company's stock worth $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 544.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,441,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,282 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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