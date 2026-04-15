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Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Adecco logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading/price action: Adecco traded 18,701 shares on Wednesday (down 22% from 23,877 the prior session) and last traded at $12.09, up from the previous close of $11.70.
  • Analyst outlook: The consensus rating is "Hold" (two Buy, four Hold) after recent changes including upgrades from Zacks and UBS and a downgrade from Jefferies.
  • Fundamentals and valuation: Adecco beat quarterly estimates with $0.44 EPS vs $0.35 expected and $7.01B revenue vs $6.95B, and it trades at a PE of 12.16 with a PEG of 0.91.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session's volume of 23,877 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adecco

Adecco Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Adecco SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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