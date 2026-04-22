Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Director Artigas Manuela Vaz Sells 1,163 Shares

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) Director Artigas Manuela Vaz sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $15,153.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $139,877.05. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Artigas Manuela Vaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Artigas Manuela Vaz sold 1,000 shares of Adecoagro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $15,030.00.

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Adecoagro Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $432.91 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGRO. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered Adecoagro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Adecoagro from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.20 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Adecoagro by 44.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro NYSE: AGRO is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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