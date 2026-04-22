Adlai Nortye FY2026 EPS Forecast Raised by HC Wainwright

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Adlai Nortye in a report released on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adlai Nortye's current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANL. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adlai Nortye to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adlai Nortye presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANL

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

NASDAQ ANL opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Adlai Nortye has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC grew its position in Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's holdings in Adlai Nortye were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Inc NASDAQ: ANL is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

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