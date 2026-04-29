ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ADMA opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 6.71. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms bought 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,597,259 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $248,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $207,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,992,907 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $127,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,926,390 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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