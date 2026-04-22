Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $504.5990 million for the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company's revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $385.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.09 and a 200-day moving average of $259.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,567,013. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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