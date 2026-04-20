Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) EVP Sells $356,840.40 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 964 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $316,596.88.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.3%

AEIS stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.81. 219,311 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,744. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $386.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,334 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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