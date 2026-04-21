Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $395.19 and last traded at $396.4610, with a volume of 64031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.22.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.84.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $15,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $25,448,649.12. This trade represents a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,567,013. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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