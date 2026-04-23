AdvancedAdvT (LON:ADVT) Shares Up 0.7% - What's Next?

AdvancedAdvT Limited (LON:ADVT - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 170 and last traded at GBX 166. 206,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 234,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.84.

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AdvancedAdvT Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.18.

AdvancedAdvT Company Profile

AdvancedAdvT Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share or debt purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Marwyn Acquisition Company I Limited and changed its name to AdvancedAdvT Limited in March 2021. AdvancedAdvT Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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