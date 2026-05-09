AdvanSix Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

AdvanSix NYSE: ASIX reported higher first-quarter 2026 sales but sharply lower adjusted earnings as the chemical and fertilizer producer faced higher raw material costs, winter storm impacts and continued softness in some industrial end markets.

On the company’s earnings call, President and Chief Executive Officer Erin Kane said AdvanSix “navigated a number of headwinds to deliver a solid first quarter performance,” citing winter storm-related disruption, geopolitical challenges and subdued industrial demand. The company generated 7% year-over-year sales growth, supported by stronger chemical intermediates volumes and improved plant nutrients pricing.

However, Kane said margin pressure from higher sulfur and natural gas costs offset much of that benefit. The company is working to recover inflationary input costs through a combination of pass-through formulas and negotiated pricing mechanisms.

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Sales Rise, Adjusted EBITDA Falls

Christopher Gramm, vice president of corporate finance and strategic financial planning and analysis, said first-quarter sales were $404 million, up about 7% from the prior year. That increase included 6% volume growth and a 1% favorable price impact.

Gramm said the volume gain was primarily driven by chemical intermediates sales. Market-based pricing improved 3%, led by plant nutrients amid higher nitrogen pricing and increased sulfur input costs. Raw material pass-through pricing declined 2% due to lower net benzene and propylene costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5 million, down $47 million from the prior-year period. Gramm attributed the decline to several factors, including the absence of $26 million in insurance proceeds received in the prior year, higher sulfur and natural gas costs, increased utility expenses and $11 million in winter storm-related impacts.

Kane said the storm-related earnings impact came in slightly above the high end of the company’s expected range, though AdvanSix was able to save $3 million of planned turnaround expense for the year.

Free cash flow was a seasonal use of cash in the quarter, as expected, primarily reflecting the timing of capital spending payments following prior-quarter outages. Gramm said the absence of insurance proceeds also contributed to the year-over-year change.

Company Expects Sequential Improvement

Management said it anticipates significant sequential earnings and cash flow improvement in the second quarter. Gramm said AdvanSix expects to recover a large portion of the first-quarter raw material cost shortfall in the second quarter, particularly during the domestic planting season for plant nutrients.

The company maintained its full-year capital expenditure outlook of $75 million to $95 million, with nearly 20% targeted toward high-return growth investments. Kane also said AdvanSix continues to expect debt leverage ratios near the low end of its target range of 1.0 times to 2.5 times by year-end.

AdvanSix is also focused on cost productivity, working capital discipline, turnaround execution and full-year free cash flow generation. Kane pointed to non-manpower fixed cost savings, risk-based capital prioritization and 45Q carbon capture tax credits as areas supporting cash flow improvement.

Plant Nutrients Pricing Offsets Higher Sulfur Costs

Kane said agricultural and fertilizer remains the company’s largest end market. Domestic granular sales for the current fertilizer year are now expected to be near record levels but closer to flat compared with the prior fertilizer year.

She said the fertilizer year began with optimism and a strong fall fill, but buying became more cautious due to challenged farmer profitability, input affordability, cold spring weather and drought conditions.

AdvanSix is now selling in-season tons, giving it an opportunity to recover higher sulfur input costs. Kane said ammonium sulfate pricing actions are “largely offsetting sulfur input costs rather than driving margin expansion” in the current environment.

Sulfur prices have risen sharply. Kane said quarterly sulfur prices settled at a record $655 per long ton for the second quarter of 2026, up more than 30% sequentially and roughly 140% year over year. Spot prices were trading even higher at the time of the call.

During the question-and-answer session, Kane said AdvanSix purchases sulfur entirely on the contract market and does not have supply security concerns because it buys in North America. She added that sulfur pricing could remain “higher for longer,” even if geopolitical tensions ease.

Kane also said the company has been maximizing ammonia availability this spring while slightly moderating ammonium sulfate production. She described direct ammonia sales as a “moderate lever” and said growers continue to need nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulfur.

Nylon and Chemical Intermediates Markets Remain Mixed

In nylon solutions, Gramm said resin volumes improved sequentially due to better operational performance, while caprolactam volumes moderated amid soft demand, particularly in carpet applications. The company saw a higher export mix in the quarter, which it expects to continue near term.

Kane said North American demand across building and construction and engineering plastics has not materially changed. However, global pricing has moved higher due to capacity rationalization and raw material shortages in Europe, lower operating rates in China, logistics constraints and higher input costs.

She said reduced imports have created share-gain opportunities, and AdvanSix is focused on pricing, mix, export opportunities and reducing nylon resin inventories to align with market conditions.

In chemical intermediates, Gramm said sales improved on stronger year-over-year volumes. He noted that acetone demand benefited from more normalized downstream MMA operating rates after extended plant outages in the prior year. Kane said phenol demand remains soft overall, but reduced acetone imports into the U.S. are supporting tighter acetone supply-demand dynamics.

AdvanSix Evaluates DEF Expansion at Hopewell

AdvanSix also announced a process design and licensing agreement to assess an expansion of its integrated ammonia platform at its Hopewell, Virginia, facility to support domestic manufacturing of diesel exhaust fluid, or DEF.

Kane said DEF is an EPA-mandated additive used to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines, with demand driven primarily by Class 8 vehicle usage in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. She said demand is growing as regulatory requirements expand across transportation, construction, agriculture and industrial equipment fleets.

The Hopewell facility already produces all required DEF inputs, Kane said. She added that the project would complement the site’s existing manufacturing capabilities while maintaining the company’s commitment to ammonium sulfate fertilizer production.

In response to an analyst question, Kane said the DEF project is expected to be larger than the company’s SUSTAIN program, though she declined to provide a capital cost range while engineering and negotiations are underway. She said AdvanSix targets internal hurdle rates above 20% IRR for high-return growth and cost-savings projects, and that the DEF project fits within that range.

Kane said the project does not require an ammonia expansion, though the company routinely evaluates marginal ammonia debottlenecking opportunities. A final investment decision is targeted for the first half of 2027, with expected startup in 2029 if the project proceeds.

AdvanSix also highlighted a leadership transition, with Patrick Day joining as senior vice president and chief financial officer effective April 27. Kane thanked Gramm for serving as interim CFO over the past year.

On 45Q carbon capture tax credits, Gramm said the IRS audit process for credits from 2018 through 2020 is underway, with field work expected to wrap up in the second quarter. The company expects approximately $18 million in proceeds in the second half of the year, subject to IRS approval, after previously receiving $2 million of the roughly $20 million total value.

About AdvanSix NYSE: ASIX

AdvanSix, Inc NYSE: ASIX is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

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