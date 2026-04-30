Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

Get Advantage Energy alerts: Sign Up

Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.2%

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 115,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAVVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy's asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy's operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advantage Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advantage Energy wasn't on the list.

While Advantage Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here