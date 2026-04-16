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Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Advantest logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a "hold" to a strong-buy in a research note issued Wednesday.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but leaning positive: Zacks also rates the stock a strong-buy, Wall Street Zen cut it to a hold, and MarketBeat's consensus is "Buy" (two Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Shares opened at $174.01 and trade in a 52‑week range of $36.70–$195.42; the company has a $127.38 billion market cap, a P/E of 63.28, last quarter EPS of $0.70 on $1.78 billion revenue, and analysts project ~1.61 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ATEYY has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Advantest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advantest

Advantest Stock Down 0.5%

Advantest stock opened at $174.01 on Wednesday. Advantest has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $195.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation OTCMKTS: ATEYY is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company's product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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