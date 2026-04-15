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Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Price Up 9.3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 9.3% intraday to as high as $176.50 (last $175.93) on Wednesday, though volume was thin at 8,887 shares versus an average of 76,079.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Wall Street Zen cut Advantest to a Hold while Zacks upgraded to a Strong Buy, leaving an average rating of "Buy" with one Strong Buy and one Hold.
  • Advantest, a Japan-headquartered maker of semiconductor test equipment, has a market cap of $127.27 billion and a P/E of 63.23; it posted $0.70 EPS and $1.78 billion revenue last quarter, with analysts forecasting ~1.61 EPS for the year.
  • Interested in Advantest? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.50 and last traded at $175.93. Approximately 8,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 76,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Advantest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advantest

Advantest Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.14.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation OTCMKTS: ATEYY is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company's product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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