Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 977,887 Shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 977,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $10,336,265.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,494,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,195,268.93. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,766,372 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $18,069,985.56.

On Friday, April 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,034,536 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $21,911,952.72.

On Thursday, April 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,145,207 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $33,244,837.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 692,936 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,721,479.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,202,375 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,927,560.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 790,393 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $7,730,043.54.

On Friday, April 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 581,018 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $5,409,277.58.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 542,368 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $5,081,988.16.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 407,776 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $4,147,081.92.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625,000.00.

Redwire Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of NYSE:RDW traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,276,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,027,359. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. Redwire Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.49.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.78 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Redwire by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Redwire by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Redwire by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Redwire News

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded RDW to Buy and raised its price target to $15, citing an improving margin outlook and a stronger 2026 setup (revenue guidance and backlog) that supports a profitability inflection narrative. Analyst upgrade and margin outlook

Truist upgraded RDW to Buy and raised its price target to $15, citing an improving margin outlook and a stronger 2026 setup (revenue guidance and backlog) that supports a profitability inflection narrative. Positive Sentiment: Redwire announced a multi‑year marketing and drone-technology partnership with the NFL’s Washington Commanders — a high-visibility commercial tie-up that can boost brand awareness and attract commercial/defense opportunities. Commanders partnership

Redwire announced a multi‑year marketing and drone-technology partnership with the NFL’s Washington Commanders — a high-visibility commercial tie-up that can boost brand awareness and attract commercial/defense opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Market activity shows increased bullish positioning: unusually high call-option volume (about 42,865 calls, ~47% above typical) suggests trader speculation or hedged bullish bets that amplify intraday upside.

Market activity shows increased bullish positioning: unusually high call-option volume (about 42,865 calls, ~47% above typical) suggests trader speculation or hedged bullish bets that amplify intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volumes and momentum are elevated — heavier-than-normal share turnover can magnify moves in either direction and increase short-term volatility (investors should expect larger intraday swings).

Trading volumes and momentum are elevated — heavier-than-normal share turnover can magnify moves in either direction and increase short-term volatility (investors should expect larger intraday swings). Negative Sentiment: Major insider selling by AE Red Holdings, LLC (large shareholder/director) — multiple filings show multi‑million‑share disposals across April (several blocks including 2,034,536 shares on April 17 and further sales through April 21), materially reducing that holder’s position and creating supply pressure. SEC insider sale filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Redwire from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDW

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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