Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) EVP Alberto Salamone Sells 15,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) EVP Alberto Salamone sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $1,343,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,645,149.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.9%

Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,701,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,451. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.21 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%.The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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