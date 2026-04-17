Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $163,760.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) VP Alistair Sporck sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $163,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,593.80. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.7%

AEHR traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $83.86. 3,897,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,065. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -220.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEHR

More Aehr Test Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Accesswire: Record $41M order

Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Benzinga: record deal & bookings

Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. MSN: price target increase

Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. Positive Sentiment: Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Seeking Alpha: movers summary

Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. InsiderMonkey: AEHR up 300%

Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. MarketBeat: quarterly results

Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. InsiderTrades: insider selling

Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Media and aggregation highlight insider liquidity events — coverage emphasizing millions in insider proceeds can weigh on sentiment even if some sales are routine or for tax purposes. TipRanks: insider sell-off

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $68,897,000 after buying an additional 65,444 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 200.0% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 485.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,920,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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