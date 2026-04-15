Aemetis Q2 EPS Decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Aemetis, Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aemetis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Ascendiant Capital Markets has a "Buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aemetis' current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Aemetis' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.07 million.

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aemetis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Loop Capital set a $1.75 price target on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.58.

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Aemetis Price Performance

AMTX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company's stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc, headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a renewable fuels and renewable natural gas producer dedicated to decarbonizing the transportation sector. The company operates two primary business segments: Aemetis Advanced Fuels, which manufactures ethanol, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel using patented carbon capture and separation technology; and Aemetis RNG, which develops dairy-based renewable natural gas projects in California for pipeline injection and transportation use.

Since its incorporation in 2006, Aemetis has expanded its production footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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