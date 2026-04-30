Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Aercap has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aercap to earn $16.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

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Aercap Stock Up 2.5%

Aercap stock opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27. Aercap has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.80. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aercap will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aercap

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Aercap by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Aercap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aercap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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