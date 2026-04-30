Aercap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company's previous close.

AER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aercap from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.13.

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Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,434,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average of $139.27. Aercap has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.80. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aercap will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Aercap in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Aercap News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — AerCap reported adjusted EPS of $5.39 (vs. $3.59 consensus) and revenue of $2.30B, with strong margins and record adjusted net income, signaling robust operating performance that likely underpins buying interest. PR Newswire: Q1 results

Record Q1 results — AerCap reported adjusted EPS of $5.39 (vs. $3.59 consensus) and revenue of $2.30B, with strong margins and record adjusted net income, signaling robust operating performance that likely underpins buying interest. Positive Sentiment: $1.0 billion share buyback approved — The board authorized a $1.0B repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares), which reduces share count and signals management believes shares are undervalued. RTT News: Buyback

$1.0 billion share buyback approved — The board authorized a $1.0B repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares), which reduces share count and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained and declared — AerCap set a quarterly dividend of $0.40/share (ex-dividend May 13), reinforcing cash return to shareholders and income appeal. (Company disclosure)

Dividend maintained and declared — AerCap set a quarterly dividend of $0.40/share (ex-dividend May 13), reinforcing cash return to shareholders and income appeal. (Company disclosure) Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target raise — Truist raised its price target to $161 and kept a Buy rating, providing a bullish brokerage endorsement that can support buying momentum. Benzinga: Truist action

Analyst upgrade/target raise — Truist raised its price target to $161 and kept a Buy rating, providing a bullish brokerage endorsement that can support buying momentum. Neutral Sentiment: FY-2026 guidance set at $14.50 adjusted EPS — management issued a $14.50 full-year adjusted EPS target (below some street estimates ~15.4), which is a raise vs prior internal targets but still leaves a gap to consensus; this tempers but does not negate the strong quarter. Seeking Alpha: Guidance

FY-2026 guidance set at $14.50 adjusted EPS — management issued a $14.50 full-year adjusted EPS target (below some street estimates ~15.4), which is a raise vs prior internal targets but still leaves a gap to consensus; this tempers but does not negate the strong quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Comments on oil/fuel — Management said prolonged higher jet fuel could pressure airlines short-term but create leasing opportunities for lessors; this is a mixed but important macro dynamic to monitor. Reuters: Fuel comments

Comments on oil/fuel — Management said prolonged higher jet fuel could pressure airlines short-term but create leasing opportunities for lessors; this is a mixed but important macro dynamic to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Interim financial report filed with the SEC — the company filed its Q1 interim financial report (unaudited), providing the detailed disclosures investors use to confirm the headline numbers. PR Newswire: Interim report

Interim financial report filed with the SEC — the company filed its Q1 interim financial report (unaudited), providing the detailed disclosures investors use to confirm the headline numbers. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $155 and moved to an "equal weight" rating — a less bullish view from a major shop that could cap upside or weigh on sentiment despite the strong quarter. Benzinga: Morgan Stanley action

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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