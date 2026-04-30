Aercap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Truist Financial

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $159.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.88.

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Aercap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Aercap has a 1 year low of $103.53 and a 1 year high of $154.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 45,615.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $424,769,000 after buying an additional 3,502,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth $352,172,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth $282,665,000. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 1,527,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $219,587,000 after buying an additional 1,183,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $470,517,000 after buying an additional 1,179,241 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Aercap

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS $5.39 vs. consensus ~$3.59 and revenue of $2.30B topped estimates; company reported record adjusted net income for the quarter. This outperformance underpins upside re-rating. Press Release / Slide Deck

Q1 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS $5.39 vs. consensus ~$3.59 and revenue of $2.30B topped estimates; company reported record adjusted net income for the quarter. This outperformance underpins upside re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $1.0 billion share repurchase program (about 4.3% of shares) — buyback signals management thinks shares are attractive and supports EPS/ROE going forward. RTT News

Board authorized a $1.0 billion share repurchase program (about 4.3% of shares) — buyback signals management thinks shares are attractive and supports EPS/ROE going forward. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: $0.40 per share (ex-dividend May 13, payable June 4), providing modest income support and signaling capital return discipline. Dividend Announcement

Dividend declared: $0.40 per share (ex-dividend May 13, payable June 4), providing modest income support and signaling capital return discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its interim Q1 2026 financial report with the SEC and published the earnings presentation and call transcript — useful for investors digging into detailed metrics and lease/portfolio commentary. PR Newswire Filing

Company filed its interim Q1 2026 financial report with the SEC and published the earnings presentation and call transcript — useful for investors digging into detailed metrics and lease/portfolio commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed how prolonged higher jet-fuel prices could pressure airlines short term but create opportunities for lessors (e.g., lease replacements, retirements) — this is a mixed operational backdrop to monitor. Reuters: Fuel Price Comments

Management discussed how prolonged higher jet-fuel prices could pressure airlines short term but create opportunities for lessors (e.g., lease replacements, retirements) — this is a mixed operational backdrop to monitor. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance was set at $14.50 — while this may be an increase versus prior guidance, it sits below the street consensus (~$15.40), which could cap near-term upside until analysts update models. Seeking Alpha: Guidance & Repurchase

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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