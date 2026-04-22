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Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Aew Uk Reit logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • AEW UK REIT briefly passed above its 50‑day moving average, trading as high as GBX 107.80 (50‑day MA GBX 105.62) but last trading at GBX 103.80 on a volume of 634,714 shares.
  • The stock's 200‑day moving average is GBX 106.50 and the firm has a market capitalization of £165.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87.
  • AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property using a value‑oriented strategy and has paid a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum since Q1 2016.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.62 and traded as high as GBX 107.80. Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 103.80, with a volume of 634,714 shares traded.

Aew Uk Reit Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders. The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset's potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector. AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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