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Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Aew Uk Reit logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AEW UK REIT shares moved above their 50-day moving average during Friday’s trading, reaching as high as GBX 105 before last trading at GBX 104.
  • The stock’s technical backdrop remains close to recent trend levels, with a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.25.
  • The company has a market cap of £165.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, and has paid a stable 8p-per-share annual dividend since Q1 2016.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aew Uk Reit.

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.55 and traded as high as GBX 105. Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 104, with a volume of 554,981 shares trading hands.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £165.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.25.

About Aew Uk Reit

(Get Free Report)

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders. The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset's potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector. AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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