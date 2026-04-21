AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Down 3.3% - Should You Sell?

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 614,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,081,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

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AEye Price Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.87.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. AEye had a negative net margin of 14,574.25% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%.

Institutional Trading of AEye

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AEye by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,334 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AEye by 819.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,840 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 603,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AEye by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,717 shares of the company's stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 114,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AEye by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 470,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,170 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEye

AEye, Inc is a technology company specializing in adaptive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) systems designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles and other sensing applications. Through its intelligent detection and ranging (iDAR) platform, AEye integrates high-performance sensors with real-time data processing software to deliver customizable sensing ‘pipelines' that prioritize relevant objects and environmental features. This approach enables longer detection ranges, higher resolution imagery and dynamic field-of-view adjustment, making AEye's offerings well suited for complex driving environments and safety-critical scenarios.

The company's core product suite centers on solid-state and hybrid LiDAR sensors that can be configured for a variety of end uses, including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, robotics, mapping and defense.

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