Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Afentra (LON:AET) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Afentra logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst ratings: Shore Capital reiterated a "Buy" rating and Canaccord Genuity upgraded Afentra to "Buy" while raising its price target from GBX 80 to GBX 115; the consensus among three analysts is a Buy with an average price target of GBX 104.33.
  • Share performance and valuation: The stock traded down to about GBX 77.6 on Thursday with 598,234 shares changing hands, has a market cap of £174.14m and a trailing P/E of 5.97, and a 52-week range of GBX 35.33–89.40.
  • Business profile: Afentra is an upstream oil and gas company focused on Africa, holding a 34% interest in an exploration project covering roughly 22,840 km² in Somaliland.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Afentra (LON:AET - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Afentra to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 80 to GBX 115 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AET

Afentra Price Performance

LON AET traded down GBX 1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 77. 598,234 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,085. The company has a market cap of £174.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42. Afentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.33 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.40.

Afentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. Afentra plc was formerly known as Sterling Energy plc and changed its name to Afentra plc in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Afentra Right Now?

Before you consider Afentra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Afentra wasn't on the list.

While Afentra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines