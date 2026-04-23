Afentra (LON:AET) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital Group

Afentra (LON:AET - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Afentra to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 80 to GBX 115 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 104.33.

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Afentra Price Performance

LON AET traded down GBX 1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 77. 598,234 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,085. The company has a market cap of £174.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42. Afentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.33 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.40.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. Afentra plc was formerly known as Sterling Energy plc and changed its name to Afentra plc in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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